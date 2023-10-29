Jeff Skinner will be among those in action Sunday when his Buffalo Sabres meet the Colorado Avalanche at KeyBank Center. Looking to wager on Skinner's props versus the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jeff Skinner vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2

ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2

0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Skinner Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Skinner has averaged 17:48 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

In four of eight games this season, Skinner has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Skinner has recorded a point in a game five times this season over eight games played, with multiple points in two games.

Skinner has an assist in two of eight games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability is 54.5% that Skinner hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Skinner going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Skinner Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 16 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 8 Games 2 7 Points 2 5 Goals 0 2 Assists 2

