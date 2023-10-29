The New Jersey Devils' upcoming contest against the Minnesota Wild is scheduled for Sunday at 5:00 PM ET. Will Jesper Bratt score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jesper Bratt score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Bratt stats and insights

In three of seven games this season, Bratt has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Wild yet this season.

On the power play he has two goals, plus six assists.

Bratt's shooting percentage is 26.7%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 33 total goals (4.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

