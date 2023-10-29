The New Jersey Devils' upcoming contest against the Minnesota Wild is scheduled for Sunday at 5:00 PM ET. Will Jesper Bratt score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jesper Bratt score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bratt stats and insights

  • In three of seven games this season, Bratt has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus six assists.
  • Bratt's shooting percentage is 26.7%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 33 total goals (4.1 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.