Jesper Bratt and the New Jersey Devils will be in action on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Minnesota Wild. Fancy a bet on Bratt in the Devils-Wild game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jesper Bratt vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +180)

1.5 points (Over odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bratt Season Stats Insights

Bratt has averaged 19:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

In three of seven games this season, Bratt has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Bratt has a point in six games this season (out of seven), including multiple points three times.

Bratt has posted an assist in a game five times this year in seven games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Bratt hits the over on his points over/under is 35.7%, based on the odds.

Bratt has an implied probability of 57.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bratt Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 33 total goals (4.1 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 7 Games 2 11 Points 1 4 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.