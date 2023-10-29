In the upcoming game versus the Edmonton Oilers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Jonathan Huberdeau to find the back of the net for the Calgary Flames? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Jonathan Huberdeau score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Huberdeau stats and insights

Huberdeau has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Oilers.

Huberdeau has no points on the power play.

Huberdeau's shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

On defense, the Oilers are allowing 30 total goals (4.3 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.3 hits and 11 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS and Max

