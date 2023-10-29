Jonathan Huberdeau and the Calgary Flames will play the Edmonton Oilers at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29, 2023. There are prop bets for Huberdeau available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jonathan Huberdeau vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS and Max

TBS and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Flames vs Oilers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Huberdeau Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Huberdeau has averaged 17:09 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -9.

Huberdeau has a goal in two of eight games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In three of eight games this season, Huberdeau has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Huberdeau has registered an assist once this season, and had multiple assists in that game (through eight games played).

Huberdeau's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.

There is a 35.1% chance of Huberdeau having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Huberdeau Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are allowing 30 total goals (4.3 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 8 Games 3 4 Points 0 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.