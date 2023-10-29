Should you wager on Jordan Greenway to find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres and the Colorado Avalanche meet up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jordan Greenway score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Greenway stats and insights

  • In one of eight games this season, Greenway scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.
  • Greenway has zero points on the power play.
  • Greenway averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have given up 16 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.3 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

