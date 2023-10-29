Which team has the advantage under center when Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) take on Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers (2-4) at Lambeau Field on October 29? For detailed analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to fare in this matchup, keep reading.

Packers vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

Jordan Love vs. Kirk Cousins Matchup

Jordan Love 2023 Stats Kirk Cousins 6 Games Played 7 57.5% Completion % 68.9% 1,263 (210.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,057 (293.9) 10 Touchdowns 16 7 Interceptions 5 130 (21.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 16 (2.3) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Jordan Love Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 216.5 yards

: Over/Under 216.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Vikings Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Vikings are midde-of-the-pack in points allowed (21.7 per game), ranking 21st in the NFL.

When it comes to defending the pass, Minnesota's D is 20th in the NFL with 1,573 passing yards allowed (224.7 per game) and 21st with 10 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Vikings have surrendered 739 rushing yards this season, ranking 17th in the league. When it comes to rushing TDs allowed, they rank 19th in the NFL with six.

On defense, Minnesota ranks 25th in the NFL in terms of third-down percentage allowed, with a mark of 44.7%. It is 26th in red-zone percentage allowed at 64.7%.

Kirk Cousins Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 250.5 yards

: Over/Under 250.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Packers Defensive Stats

