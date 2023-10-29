Should you wager on Jordan Oesterle to light the lamp when the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers face off on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jordan Oesterle score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Oesterle 2022-23 stats and insights

In two of 52 games last season, Oesterle scored -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

Oesterle produced no points on the power play last season.

He took 0.7 shots per game, sinking 3.7% of them.

Oilers 2022-23 defensive stats

The Oilers ranked 17th in goals against, giving up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.

The Oilers shut out opponents twice last season. They averaged 22.9 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS and Max

