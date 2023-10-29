When the San Jose Sharks play the Washington Capitals on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, will Kevin Labanc score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Kevin Labanc score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Labanc stats and insights

  • Labanc is yet to score through five games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Capitals.
  • Labanc has zero points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

  • On defense, the Capitals are allowing 25 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT
