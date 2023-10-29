For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the San Jose Sharks and the Washington Capitals on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, is Kyle Burroughs a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Kyle Burroughs score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Burroughs stats and insights

  • Burroughs is yet to score through eight games this season.
  • He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
  • Burroughs has no points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have conceded 25 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

