Will Kyle Okposo Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on October 29?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, is Kyle Okposo a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Kyle Okposo score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Okposo stats and insights
- Okposo is yet to score through eight games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Avalanche.
- Okposo has zero points on the power play.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 16 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.3 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Sabres vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
