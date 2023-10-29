For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, is Kyle Okposo a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Kyle Okposo score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Okposo stats and insights

Okposo is yet to score through eight games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Avalanche.

Okposo has zero points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 16 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.3 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2

ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

