The Edmonton Oilers, including Leon Draisaitl, are in action Sunday versus the Calgary Flames at Commonwealth Stadium, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Draisaitl intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Leon Draisaitl vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS and Max

TBS and Max Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +115)

1.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -167)

Oilers vs Flames Game Info

Draisaitl Season Stats Insights

Draisaitl's plus-minus this season, in 22:04 per game on the ice, is 0.

Draisaitl has scored a goal in three of seven games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In five of seven games this season, Draisaitl has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Draisaitl has an assist in four of seven games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Draisaitl's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

Draisaitl has an implied probability of 62.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Draisaitl Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 28 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 7 Games 3 11 Points 4 4 Goals 0 7 Assists 4

