Leon Draisaitl Game Preview: Oilers vs. Flames - October 29
The Edmonton Oilers, including Leon Draisaitl, are in action Sunday versus the Calgary Flames at Commonwealth Stadium, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Draisaitl intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Leon Draisaitl vs. Flames Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS and Max
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -167)
Draisaitl Season Stats Insights
- Draisaitl's plus-minus this season, in 22:04 per game on the ice, is 0.
- Draisaitl has scored a goal in three of seven games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- In five of seven games this season, Draisaitl has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.
- Draisaitl has an assist in four of seven games played this season, including multiple assists three times.
- Draisaitl's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.
- Draisaitl has an implied probability of 62.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Draisaitl Stats vs. the Flames
- The Flames are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 28 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-11).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Calgary
|7
|Games
|3
|11
|Points
|4
|4
|Goals
|0
|7
|Assists
|4
