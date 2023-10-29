Will Luke Hughes score a goal when the New Jersey Devils square off against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Luke Hughes score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

Hughes has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Wild yet this season.

On the power play, Hughes has accumulated one goal and one assist.

He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 33 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN

