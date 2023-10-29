Check out Luke Musgrave's stats on this page.

Rep Luke Musgrave and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the air, Musgrave has been targeted 28 times, with season stats of 189 yards on 22 receptions (8.6 per catch) and zero TDs.

Keep an eye on Musgrave's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Luke Musgrave Injury Status: Questionable (LP)

Reported Injury: Ankle

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Packers this week: Christian Watson (FP/knee): 8 Rec; 143 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 8 Injury Reports

Packers vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Musgrave 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 28 22 189 106 0 8.6

Musgrave Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4 3 50 0 Week 2 @Falcons 3 2 25 0 Week 3 Saints 8 6 49 0 Week 4 Lions 1 1 1 0 Week 5 @Raiders 7 6 34 0 Week 7 @Broncos 5 4 30 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.