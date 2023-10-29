Will Luke Musgrave Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
In the air, Musgrave has been targeted 28 times, with season stats of 189 yards on 22 receptions (8.6 per catch) and zero TDs.
Luke Musgrave Injury Status: Questionable (LP)
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Packers this week:
- Christian Watson (FP/knee): 8 Rec; 143 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Packers vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Musgrave 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|28
|22
|189
|106
|0
|8.6
Musgrave Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|4
|3
|50
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|3
|2
|25
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|8
|6
|49
|0
|Week 4
|Lions
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|7
|6
|34
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|5
|4
|30
|0
