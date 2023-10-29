Can we expect Mario Ferraro scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks play the Washington Capitals at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Mario Ferraro score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Ferraro stats and insights

Ferraro is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

Ferraro has no points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 25 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

