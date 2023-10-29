In the upcoming contest versus the Edmonton Oilers, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Matthew Coronato to score a goal for the Calgary Flames? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Matthew Coronato score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Coronato stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Coronato scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 5.9% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 30 total goals (4.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.3 hits and 11 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS and Max

