The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming contest against the Calgary Flames is slated for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Mattias Ekholm light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Mattias Ekholm score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Ekholm stats and insights

  • Ekholm is yet to score through six games this season.
  • He has not played against the Flames yet this season.
  • Ekholm has zero points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames have conceded 28 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TBS and Max

