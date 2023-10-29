On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers clash with the Calgary Flames. Is Mattias Janmark going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Mattias Janmark score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Janmark stats and insights

  • Janmark is yet to score through seven games this season.
  • He has not faced the Flames yet this season.
  • Janmark has no points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames have conceded 28 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TBS and Max

