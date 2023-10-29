For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Buffalo Sabres and the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, is Mattias Samuelsson a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Samuelsson stats and insights

  • Samuelsson has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Avalanche.
  • Samuelsson has no points on the power play.
  • Samuelsson's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have conceded 16 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.3 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

