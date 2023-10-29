How to Watch Men's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Sunday, October 29
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
There is a lot to be excited about on today's NCAA Men's Soccer schedule, including Houston Christian playing Chicago State on ESPN+.
Watch your favorite men's college soccer team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
Men's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Penn State vs Wisconsin
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Le Moyne vs LIU
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Eastern Illinois vs SIUE
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Teams TBA
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Liberty vs Incarnate Word
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Stanford vs California
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Lindenwood vs Southern Indiana
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Oregon State vs UCLA
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch UCLA vs Oregon State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Chicago State vs Houston Christian
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Make sure you're following along with men's college soccer action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.