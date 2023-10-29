The Calgary Flames' upcoming game against the Edmonton Oilers is set for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Mikael Backlund light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Mikael Backlund score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Backlund stats and insights

  • Backlund is yet to score through eight games this season.
  • He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.
  • Backlund has zero points on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers have conceded 30 goals in total (4.3 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.3 hits and 11 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TBS and Max

