Mikael Backlund and the Calgary Flames will meet the Edmonton Oilers at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Commonwealth Stadium. Looking to wager on Backlund's props versus the Oilers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mikael Backlund vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS and Max

TBS and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Flames vs Oilers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Backlund Season Stats Insights

Backlund's plus-minus this season, in 18:37 per game on the ice, is +1.

Backlund has yet to score a goal through eight games this year.

Backlund has a point in three games this season through eight games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In three of eight games this year, Backlund has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Backlund has an implied probability of 55.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 40.8% chance of Backlund having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Backlund Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 30 total goals (4.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-13) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 8 Games 3 3 Points 3 0 Goals 3 3 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.