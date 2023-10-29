Mikael Backlund Game Preview: Flames vs. Oilers - October 29
Mikael Backlund and the Calgary Flames will meet the Edmonton Oilers at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Commonwealth Stadium. Looking to wager on Backlund's props versus the Oilers? Scroll down for stats and information.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Mikael Backlund vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS and Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Flames vs Oilers Game Info
|Flames vs Oilers Odds/Over/Under
|Flames vs Oilers Prediction
|Flames vs Oilers Betting Trends & Stats
|Flames vs Oilers Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Backlund Season Stats Insights
- Backlund's plus-minus this season, in 18:37 per game on the ice, is +1.
- Backlund has yet to score a goal through eight games this year.
- Backlund has a point in three games this season through eight games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.
- In three of eight games this year, Backlund has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.
- Backlund has an implied probability of 55.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- There is a 40.8% chance of Backlund having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Backlund Stats vs. the Oilers
- The Oilers are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 30 total goals (4.3 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (-13) ranks 31st in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|8
|Games
|3
|3
|Points
|3
|0
|Goals
|3
|3
|Assists
|0
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.