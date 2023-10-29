The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game against the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Sunday at 5:00 PM ET. Will Mike Hoffman light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Mike Hoffman score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Hoffman stats and insights

Hoffman is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

Hoffman has zero points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 25 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

