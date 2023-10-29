The San Jose Sharks, Mike Hoffman among them, play the Washington Capitals on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, at Capital One Arena. Does a wager on Hoffman intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Mike Hoffman vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Hoffman Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Hoffman has averaged 16:04 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -6.

Hoffman has yet to score a goal this season through eight games played.

Hoffman has recorded a point in one of eight games playedthis season.

Hoffman has had an assist in one of eight games this season.

Hoffman's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hoffman going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Hoffman Stats vs. the Capitals

On defense, the Capitals are allowing 25 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 8 Games 3 1 Points 1 0 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

