On Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils square off with the Minnesota Wild. Is Nathan Bastian going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Nathan Bastian score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550

Bastian stats and insights

Bastian is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not played against the Wild yet this season.

Bastian has no points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 33 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

