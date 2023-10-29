For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, is Nazem Kadri a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Nazem Kadri score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Kadri stats and insights

Kadri is yet to score through eight games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Oilers.

Kadri has zero points on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 30 total goals (4.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.3 hits and 11 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS and Max

