The Calgary Flames, Nazem Kadri among them, meet the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, at Commonwealth Stadium. If you'd like to wager on Kadri's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Nazem Kadri vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS and Max

TBS and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Flames vs Oilers Game Info

Kadri Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Kadri has a plus-minus of -10, while averaging 17:47 on the ice per game.

Kadri has yet to score a goal this season through eight games played.

Kadri has recorded a point in one of eight games playedthis season.

Kadri has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the eight games he's played.

Kadri's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Kadri has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kadri Stats vs. the Oilers

On the defensive side, the Oilers are giving up 30 total goals (4.3 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 8 Games 3 1 Points 2 0 Goals 1 1 Assists 1

