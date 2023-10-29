Will Noah Hanifin Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 29?
When the Calgary Flames square off against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Noah Hanifin score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Noah Hanifin score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Hanifin stats and insights
- Hanifin is yet to score through eight games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Oilers.
- Hanifin has picked up two assists on the power play.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have conceded 30 goals in total (4.3 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.3 hits and 11 blocked shots per game.
Flames vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS and Max
