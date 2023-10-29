When the Calgary Flames square off against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Noah Hanifin score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Noah Hanifin score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Hanifin stats and insights

  • Hanifin is yet to score through eight games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Oilers.
  • Hanifin has picked up two assists on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers have conceded 30 goals in total (4.3 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.3 hits and 11 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TBS and Max

