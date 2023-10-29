When the Calgary Flames square off against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Noah Hanifin score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Noah Hanifin score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Hanifin stats and insights

Hanifin is yet to score through eight games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Oilers.

Hanifin has picked up two assists on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 30 goals in total (4.3 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.3 hits and 11 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS and Max

