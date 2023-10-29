Noah Hanifin Game Preview: Flames vs. Oilers - October 29
The Calgary Flames, with Noah Hanifin, will be on the ice Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Edmonton Oilers. Considering a wager on Hanifin? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Noah Hanifin vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS and Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Flames vs Oilers Game Info
|Flames vs Oilers Odds/Over/Under
|Flames vs Oilers Prediction
|Flames vs Oilers Betting Trends & Stats
|Flames vs Oilers Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hanifin Season Stats Insights
- In 8 games this season, Hanifin has a plus-minus rating of -6, while averaging 22:58 on the ice per game.
- Through eight games this year, Hanifin has yet to score a goal.
- Hanifin has registered a point in a game three times this season out of eight games played, including multiple points on one occasion.
- Hanifin has posted an assist in a game three times this year in eight games played, including multiple assists once.
- Hanifin has an implied probability of 45.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Hanifin has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Hanifin Stats vs. the Oilers
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 30 total goals (4.3 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.
- The team's -13 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|8
|Games
|3
|4
|Points
|0
|0
|Goals
|0
|4
|Assists
|0
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.