The Calgary Flames, with Noah Hanifin, will be on the ice Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Edmonton Oilers. Considering a wager on Hanifin? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Noah Hanifin vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS and Max

TBS and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Flames vs Oilers Game Info

Hanifin Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Hanifin has a plus-minus rating of -6, while averaging 22:58 on the ice per game.

Through eight games this year, Hanifin has yet to score a goal.

Hanifin has registered a point in a game three times this season out of eight games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Hanifin has posted an assist in a game three times this year in eight games played, including multiple assists once.

Hanifin has an implied probability of 45.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hanifin has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hanifin Stats vs. the Oilers

On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 30 total goals (4.3 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 8 Games 3 4 Points 0 0 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

