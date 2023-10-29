Here's a look at the injury report for the Edmonton Oilers (1-5-1), which currently has two players listed, as the Oilers ready for their matchup with the Calgary Flames (2-5-1) at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday, October 29 at 7:00 PM ET.

Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Connor McDavid C Out Upper Body Ryan Fanti G Out Hip

Calgary Flames Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jakob Pelletier LW Out Shoulder Oliver Kylington D Out Undisclosed Kevin Rooney C Out Shoulder Adam Ruzicka C Questionable Shoulder

Oilers vs. Flames Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS and Max

TBS and Max Location: ,

, Arena: Commonwealth Stadium

Oilers Season Insights

The Oilers' 17 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.

Its -13 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

Flames Season Insights

The Flames have 17 goals this season (2.1 per game), 25th in the league.

Calgary concedes 3.5 goals per game (28 total), which ranks 28th in the league.

With a goal differential of -11, they are 29th in the league.

Oilers vs. Flames Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-145) Flames (+120) 6.5

