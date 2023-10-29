Oilers vs. Flames Injury Report Today - October 29
Here's a look at the injury report for the Edmonton Oilers (1-5-1), which currently has two players listed, as the Oilers ready for their matchup with the Calgary Flames (2-5-1) at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday, October 29 at 7:00 PM ET.
Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Connor McDavid
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Ryan Fanti
|G
|Out
|Hip
Calgary Flames Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jakob Pelletier
|LW
|Out
|Shoulder
|Oliver Kylington
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Kevin Rooney
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
|Adam Ruzicka
|C
|Questionable
|Shoulder
Oilers vs. Flames Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS and Max
- Location: ,
- Arena: Commonwealth Stadium
Oilers Season Insights
- The Oilers' 17 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.
- Its -13 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
Flames Season Insights
- The Flames have 17 goals this season (2.1 per game), 25th in the league.
- Calgary concedes 3.5 goals per game (28 total), which ranks 28th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -11, they are 29th in the league.
Oilers vs. Flames Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-145)
|Flames (+120)
|6.5
