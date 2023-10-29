How to Watch the Oilers vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 29
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Edmonton Oilers will host the Calgary Flames on Sunday, October 29, with the Oilers having lost four straight, and the Flames also on a four-game losing run.
You can watch TBS and Max to take in the action as the Flames attempt to knock off the Oilers.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS and Max
- Where: Commonwealth Stadium in ,
Oilers Stats & Trends
- The Oilers rank 28th in goals against, giving up 30 total goals (4.3 per game) in league action.
- The Oilers' 17 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 27th in the league.
- Over on the defensive side, the Oilers have given up 4.1 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (17 total) over that span.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Leon Draisaitl
|7
|4
|7
|11
|10
|7
|57.2%
|Evan Bouchard
|7
|2
|6
|8
|7
|5
|-
|Connor McDavid
|5
|2
|6
|8
|7
|7
|56%
|Zach Hyman
|7
|2
|5
|7
|2
|2
|0%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|7
|2
|4
|6
|3
|6
|49.4%
Flames Stats & Trends
- The Flames' total of 28 goals given up (3.5 per game) is 25th in the league.
- The Flames have 17 goals this season (2.1 per game), 27th in the league.
- On the defensive end, the Flames have allowed 25 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.1 goals per game (17 total) over that span.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Lindholm
|8
|2
|4
|6
|3
|1
|57.4%
|Andrew Mangiapane
|8
|3
|3
|6
|2
|1
|-
|Adam Ruzicka
|7
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|64.3%
|Noah Hanifin
|8
|0
|4
|4
|5
|2
|-
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|8
|2
|2
|4
|4
|2
|-
