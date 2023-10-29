The Edmonton Oilers will host the Calgary Flames on Sunday, October 29, with the Oilers having lost four straight, and the Flames also on a four-game losing run.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TBS and Max Where: Commonwealth Stadium in ,

Commonwealth Stadium in ,

Oilers vs Flames Additional Info

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers rank 28th in goals against, giving up 30 total goals (4.3 per game) in league action.

The Oilers' 17 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 27th in the league.

Over on the defensive side, the Oilers have given up 4.1 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (17 total) over that span.

Oilers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Leon Draisaitl 7 4 7 11 10 7 57.2% Evan Bouchard 7 2 6 8 7 5 - Connor McDavid 5 2 6 8 7 7 56% Zach Hyman 7 2 5 7 2 2 0% Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 7 2 4 6 3 6 49.4%

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames' total of 28 goals given up (3.5 per game) is 25th in the league.

The Flames have 17 goals this season (2.1 per game), 27th in the league.

On the defensive end, the Flames have allowed 25 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.1 goals per game (17 total) over that span.

Flames Key Players