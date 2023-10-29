The Edmonton Oilers (1-5-1) are favorites when they host the Calgary Flames (2-5-1) on Sunday, October 29 at 7:00 PM ET on TBS and Max. The Oilers are -145 on the moneyline to win, while the Flames have +120 moneyline odds.

Oilers vs. Flames Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS and Max

TBS and Max Where: Commonwealth Stadium in ,

Oilers vs. Flames Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Oilers vs. Flames Betting Trends

Edmonton and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in four of seven games this season.

The Oilers have won 20.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (1-4).

The Flames fell in the only game they played as an underdog this season.

Edmonton has had four games with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter without earning a win.

Calgary has not entered a game with bigger moneyline odds than +120.

