Oilers vs. Flames: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 29
The Edmonton Oilers (1-5-1) are favorites when they host the Calgary Flames (2-5-1) on Sunday, October 29 at 7:00 PM ET on TBS and Max. The Oilers are -145 on the moneyline to win, while the Flames have +120 moneyline odds.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Oilers vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS and Max
- Where: Commonwealth Stadium in ,
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Oilers vs. Flames Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Oilers Moneyline
|Flames Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-145
|+120
|6.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Oilers vs. Flames Betting Trends
- Edmonton and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in four of seven games this season.
- The Oilers have won 20.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (1-4).
- The Flames fell in the only game they played as an underdog this season.
- Edmonton has had four games with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter without earning a win.
- Calgary has not entered a game with bigger moneyline odds than +120.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.