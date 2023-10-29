The Edmonton Oilers (1-5-1) bring a four-game losing streak into a home matchup against the Calgary Flames (2-5-1), who have fallen in four in a row, on Sunday, October 29 at 7:00 PM ET on TBS and Max.

Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which squad will secure the win in Sunday's hockey action.

Oilers vs. Flames Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this matchup expects a final tally of Oilers 4, Flames 2.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-145)

Oilers (-145) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Flames Additional Info

Oilers Splits and Trends

The Oilers are -1-1 in overtime contests as part of a 1-5-1 overall record.

In the two games this season the Oilers registered only one goal, they lost both times.

Edmonton lost in overtime in the only game this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering one point).

The Oilers have scored at least three goals three times, and are 1-2-0 in those games (to record two points).

In the three games when Edmonton has capitalized with a single power-play goal, it went 0-2-1 to record one point.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Edmonton is 0-1-1 (one point).

The Oilers have been outshot by opponents five times, and went 1-4-0 (two points).

Flames Splits and Trends

The Flames (2-5-1 overall) have posted a record of -1-1 in matchups that have required OT this season.

Calgary has won its only game that was decided by one goal.

This season the Flames recorded only one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Calgary has one point (0-2-1) in three games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.

So far this season, the Flames have scored more than two goals two times and won each of those games.

This season, Calgary has scored a single power-play goal in three games and registered three points with a record of 1-1-1.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Calgary is 1-4-1 (three points).

The Flames have been outshot by opponents twice, earning a total of two points across those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 26th 2.43 Goals Scored 2.13 29th 32nd 4.29 Goals Allowed 3.5 25th 17th 31 Shots 31.8 13th 16th 30.4 Shots Allowed 28.8 9th 8th 25.93% Power Play % 11.54% 27th 23rd 74.07% Penalty Kill % 90.32% 5th

Oilers vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS and Max

TBS and Max Where: Commonwealth Stadium in ,

