Connor McDavid and Elias Lindholm will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Edmonton Oilers face the Calgary Flames at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday, October 29 at 7:00 PM ET.

Oilers vs. Flames Game Information

Oilers Players to Watch

Leon Draisaitl is one of Edmonton's leading contributors (11 points), via amassed four goals and seven assists.

McDavid has picked up eight points (1.1 per game), scoring two goals and adding six assists.

Evan Bouchard has scored two goals and added six assists in seven games for Edmonton.

Jack Campbell's record is 1-3-0. He has given up 15 goals (4.35 goals against average) and recorded 106 saves.

Flames Players to Watch

Andrew Mangiapane's three goals and three assists in eight contests give him six points on the season.

Lindholm's six points this season, including two goals and four assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Calgary.

This season, Adam Ruzicka has scored two goals and contributed two assists for Calgary, giving him a point total of four.

In the crease, Daniel Vladar has a 1-1-0 record this season, with an .842 save percentage (63rd in the league). In 2 games, he has 48 saves, and has given up nine goals (4.5 goals against average).

Oilers vs. Flames Stat Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 26th 2.43 Goals Scored 2.13 29th 32nd 4.29 Goals Allowed 3.5 25th 15th 31 Shots 31.8 14th 17th 30.4 Shots Allowed 28.8 8th 8th 25.93% Power Play % 11.54% 27th 24th 74.07% Penalty Kill % 90.32% 5th

