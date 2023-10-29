The Edmonton Oilers (1-5-1) carry a four-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Calgary Flames (2-5-1), who have dropped four in a row, on Sunday, October 29 at 7:00 PM ET on TBS and Max.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Oilers vs. Flames Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS and Max

TBS and Max Where: Commonwealth Stadium in ,

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Oilers (-145) Flames (+120) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Oilers Betting Insights

The Oilers have been a moneyline favorite five times this season, and have gone 1-4 in those games.

Edmonton has played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, and fell in each game.

The Oilers have a 59.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In four of seven matches this season, Edmonton and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Flames Betting Insights

The Flames lost the only game they played as an underdog this season.

Calgary has not entered a game this season as a bigger moneyline underdog than the +120 odds on them winning this game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 45.5% chance of victory for the Flames.

Calgary has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in four of eight games this season.

Oilers vs Flames Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Oilers vs. Flames Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Flames Total (Rank) 17 (27th) Goals 17 (27th) 30 (28th) Goals Allowed 28 (25th) 7 (10th) Power Play Goals 3 (23rd) 7 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 3 (5th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Oilers Advanced Stats

The Oilers' 2.4 average goals per game add up to 17 total, which makes them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

The Oilers are ranked 28th in NHL play in goals against this season, having allowed 30 total goals (4.3 per game).

The team is ranked 31st in goal differential at -13.

Flames Advanced Stats

The Flames' 17 total goals (2.1 per game) rank 27th in the league.

The Flames have allowed 28 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 25th.

Their 29th-ranked goal differential is -11.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.