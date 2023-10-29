Top Player Prop Bets for Oilers vs. Flames on October 29, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Leon Draisaitl, Andrew Mangiapane and others on the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames before their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday at Commonwealth Stadium.
Oilers vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS and Max
- Where: Commonwealth Stadium in ,
Oilers vs. Flames Additional Info
|Oilers vs. Flames Odds/Over/Under
|Oilers vs. Flames Prediction
|Oilers vs. Flames Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
Draisaitl is Edmonton's top contributor with 11 points. He has four goals and seven assists this season.
Draisaitl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Wild
|Oct. 24
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 21
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Flyers
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Predators
|Oct. 17
|2
|2
|4
|5
Evan Bouchard Props
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Evan Bouchard has racked up eight points (1.1 per game), scoring two goals and adding six assists.
Bouchard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Wild
|Oct. 24
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|7
|at Flyers
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Predators
|Oct. 17
|0
|2
|2
|1
NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames
Andrew Mangiapane Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
Mangiapane's three goals and three assists in eight games for Calgary add up to six total points on the season.
Mangiapane Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 22
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Sabres
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
Elias Lindholm Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Elias Lindholm has helped lead the attack for Calgary this season with two goals and four assists.
Lindholm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 20
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Sabres
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|3
