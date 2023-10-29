You can find player prop bet odds for Leon Draisaitl, Andrew Mangiapane and others on the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames before their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday at Commonwealth Stadium.

Oilers vs. Flames Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS and Max

TBS and Max Where: Commonwealth Stadium in ,

Oilers vs. Flames Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Draisaitl is Edmonton's top contributor with 11 points. He has four goals and seven assists this season.

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Oct. 26 0 0 0 3 at Wild Oct. 24 0 2 2 2 vs. Jets Oct. 21 0 2 2 2 at Flyers Oct. 19 0 0 0 2 at Predators Oct. 17 2 2 4 5

Evan Bouchard Props

Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Evan Bouchard has racked up eight points (1.1 per game), scoring two goals and adding six assists.

Bouchard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Oct. 26 0 0 0 3 at Wild Oct. 24 1 2 3 3 vs. Jets Oct. 21 1 0 1 7 at Flyers Oct. 19 0 0 0 1 at Predators Oct. 17 0 2 2 1

NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames

Andrew Mangiapane Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Mangiapane's three goals and three assists in eight games for Calgary add up to six total points on the season.

Mangiapane Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Oct. 26 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Oct. 24 0 1 1 3 at Red Wings Oct. 22 1 0 1 3 at Blue Jackets Oct. 20 0 0 0 0 at Sabres Oct. 19 0 0 0 0

Elias Lindholm Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Elias Lindholm has helped lead the attack for Calgary this season with two goals and four assists.

Lindholm Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Oct. 26 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Red Wings Oct. 22 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jackets Oct. 20 1 0 1 6 at Sabres Oct. 19 0 1 1 3

