Ondrej Palat and the New Jersey Devils will meet the Minnesota Wild at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Looking to bet on Palat's props versus the Wild? Scroll down for stats and information.

Ondrej Palat vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Palat Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Palat has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 14:23 on the ice per game.

Palat has yet to score a goal this season through seven games played.

He has two games with a point this season, but in seven contests Palat has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

Palat has had an assist twice this season in seven games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Palat's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Palat has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Palat Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are allowing 33 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 7 Games 2 2 Points 1 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

