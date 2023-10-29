On Sunday, October 29 at 1:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Vikings will face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Our computer model projects that the Vikings will claim a victory -- see below for a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The Vikings are compiling 21.6 points per game on offense, which ranks them 18th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 20th, giving up 21.7 points per game. The Packers rank 17th in the NFL with 21.7 points per game on offense, and they rank 21st with 22 points given up per game on defense.

Packers vs. Vikings Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Vikings by 1) Over (42) Vikings 23, Packers 21

Packers Betting Info

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of a victory for the Packers.

Green Bay is 3-3-0 ATS this year.

The Packers are 3-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

So far this season, three of Green Bay's six games with a set number have gone over the point total.

This season, Packers games have resulted in an average scoring total of 42.8, which is 0.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Vikings Betting Info

The Vikings have a 54.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Minnesota has compiled a 3-3-1 record against the spread this season.

The Vikings have covered the spread twice when favored by 1 point or more this season (in three opportunities).

Minnesota games have hit the over just once this season.

The total for this game is 42, 5.6 points fewer than the average total in Vikings games thus far this season.

Packers vs. Vikings 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 21.6 21.7 20.8 23 22.7 20 Green Bay 21.7 22 19 25.5 23 20.3

