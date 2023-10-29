Rasmus Dahlin will be in action when the Buffalo Sabres and Colorado Avalanche play at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29, 2023. If you're considering a wager on Dahlin against the Avalanche, we have plenty of info to help.

Rasmus Dahlin vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2

0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Dahlin Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Dahlin has averaged 24:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

Dahlin has a goal in one of his eight games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Dahlin has registered a point in a game seven times this season out of eight games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In six of eight games this year, Dahlin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Dahlin goes over his points over/under is 61.7%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Dahlin has an implied probability of 56.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Dahlin Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 16 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 8 Games 2 8 Points 3 1 Goals 1 7 Assists 2

