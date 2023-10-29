On Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks square off with the Washington Capitals. Is Ryan Carpenter going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Ryan Carpenter score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Carpenter 2022-23 stats and insights

Carpenter scored in one of 22 games last season, and it was just a single goal.

Carpenter produced no points on the power play last season.

He posted a 5.9% shooting percentage, taking 0.5 shots per game.

Capitals 2022-23 defensive stats

The Capitals gave up 261 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 18th in NHL action in goals against.

The Capitals earned five shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 24.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

