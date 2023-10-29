The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming game against the Calgary Flames is set for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Nugent-Hopkins stats and insights

Nugent-Hopkins has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.

Nugent-Hopkins has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

Nugent-Hopkins' shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 28 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS and Max

