Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and the Edmonton Oilers will face the Calgary Flames at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Does a bet on Nugent-Hopkins intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS and Max

TBS and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Oilers vs Flames Game Info

Nugent-Hopkins Season Stats Insights

Nugent-Hopkins' plus-minus this season, in 19:50 per game on the ice, is -5.

Nugent-Hopkins has twice scored a goal in a game this season in seven games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Nugent-Hopkins has posted two or more points in two of the seven games he's played this season.

Nugent-Hopkins has had an assist twice this year in seven games played and had multiple assists both times.

Nugent-Hopkins has an implied probability of 71.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Nugent-Hopkins has an implied probability of 59.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Nugent-Hopkins Stats vs. the Flames

On defense, the Flames are allowing 28 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 7 Games 3 6 Points 0 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

