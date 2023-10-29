Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Game Preview: Oilers vs. Flames - October 29
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and the Edmonton Oilers will face the Calgary Flames at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Does a bet on Nugent-Hopkins intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Flames Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS and Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)
Oilers vs Flames Game Info
|Oilers vs Flames Odds/Over/Under
|Oilers vs Flames Prediction
|Oilers vs Flames Betting Trends & Stats
|Oilers vs Flames Player Props
Nugent-Hopkins Season Stats Insights
- Nugent-Hopkins' plus-minus this season, in 19:50 per game on the ice, is -5.
- Nugent-Hopkins has twice scored a goal in a game this season in seven games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.
- Nugent-Hopkins has posted two or more points in two of the seven games he's played this season.
- Nugent-Hopkins has had an assist twice this year in seven games played and had multiple assists both times.
- Nugent-Hopkins has an implied probability of 71.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- Nugent-Hopkins has an implied probability of 59.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Nugent-Hopkins Stats vs. the Flames
- On defense, the Flames are allowing 28 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
- The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 29th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Calgary
|7
|Games
|3
|6
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|4
|Assists
|0
