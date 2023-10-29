When Samori Toure suits up for the Green Bay Packers in their Week 8 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Samori Toure score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a TD)

Toure's stat line this year reveals five catches for 62 yards. He puts up 12.4 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 11 times.

Toure does not have a TD reception this year in five games.

Samori Toure Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 3 2 18 0 Week 2 @Falcons 2 1 6 0 Week 3 Saints 3 0 0 0 Week 4 Lions 1 1 35 0 Week 7 @Broncos 2 1 3 0

