Should you bet on Tage Thompson to find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres and the Colorado Avalanche go head to head on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Tage Thompson score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Thompson stats and insights

In three of eight games this season, Thompson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Thompson averages 4.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 16 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 12.3 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2

