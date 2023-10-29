The Buffalo Sabres, with Tage Thompson, take the ice Sunday versus the Colorado Avalanche at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 1:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Thompson's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Tage Thompson vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2

ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Thompson Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Thompson has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 19:13 on the ice per game.

Thompson has scored a goal in three of eight games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Thompson has recorded a point in a game three times this season out of eight games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In one of eight games this season, Thompson has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Thompson's implied probability to go over his point total is 64.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Thompson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Thompson Stats vs. the Avalanche

On the defensive side, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 16 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +11.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 8 Games 2 5 Points 5 4 Goals 2 1 Assists 3

