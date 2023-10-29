In the upcoming matchup versus the Minnesota Wild, which begins at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Timo Meier to score a goal for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Timo Meier score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Meier stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Meier scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Wild yet this season.

Meier has picked up two assists on the power play.

Meier's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

On defense, the Wild are allowing 33 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN

