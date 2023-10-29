Timo Meier and the New Jersey Devils will meet the Minnesota Wild at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Prudential Center. Does a wager on Meier interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Timo Meier vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Meier Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Meier has averaged 16:45 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

In one of seven games this season, Meier has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Meier has a point in four of seven games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Meier has an assist in four of seven games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Meier's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

Meier has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Meier Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have conceded 33 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 7 Games 3 6 Points 3 1 Goals 2 5 Assists 1

