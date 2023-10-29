On Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks clash with the Washington Capitals. Is Tomas Hertl going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tomas Hertl score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hertl stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Hertl scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Hertl averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 25 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.