Will Tyler Toffoli find the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils play the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Tyler Toffoli score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Toffoli stats and insights

In three of seven games this season, Toffoli has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Wild yet this season.

On the power play, Toffoli has accumulated two goals and one assist.

Toffoli's shooting percentage is 21.4%, and he averages 4.0 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 33 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

