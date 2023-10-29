The New Jersey Devils, Tyler Toffoli included, will meet the Minnesota Wild on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Toffoli available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tyler Toffoli vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toffoli Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Toffoli has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 17:19 on the ice per game.

Toffoli has scored a goal in a game three times this season over seven games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Toffoli has recorded a point in a game five times this season over seven games played, with multiple points in two games.

Toffoli has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of seven games played.

The implied probability that Toffoli hits the over on his points over/under is 66.7%, based on the odds.

Toffoli has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Toffoli Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have conceded 33 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 7 Games 3 9 Points 2 6 Goals 2 3 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.